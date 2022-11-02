Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] moved up 2.34: Why It’s Important

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] closed the trading session at $2.62 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.61, while the highest price level was $3.41. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Terran Orbital Receives $100 Million Investment from Lockheed Martin.

Investment will fund expansion of Terran Orbital’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, announced that it has entered into a note and warrant purchase agreement pursuant to which Terran Orbital received a $100 million investment from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in exchange for convertible notes and warrants issued by Terran Orbital.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.51 percent and weekly performance of 3.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 486.09K shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 20377367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $12.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 48.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $142 million, or 41.60% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 21,808,919, which is approximately -2.179% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.6 million in LLAP stocks shares; and BLUE BARN WEALTH, LLC, currently with $19.23 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly 5220.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 12,540,980 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,797,732 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 38,826,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,164,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,903,295 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,367 shares during the same period.