Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] is -44.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Safe-T Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: SFET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.56%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Safe-T’s Privacy Platforms Reached Over 5 Million Downloads.

The iOS Application Was Recently Ranked Among Top Ten Privacy Applications in the US App Store.

Over the last 12 months, SFET stock dropped by -65.61%. The one-year Safe-T Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.5. The average equity rating for SFET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.46 million, with 32.63 million shares outstanding and 31.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 74.72K shares, SFET stock reached a trading volume of 36698087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFET shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

SFET Stock Performance Analysis:

Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, SFET shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4582, while it was recorded at 0.3392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6025 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Safe-T Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -145.86 and a Gross Margin at +43.84. Safe-T Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -73.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.32. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] managed to generate an average of -$770,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.84% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 102,546, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 86,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly -64.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe-T Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 145,562 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 239,887 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 112,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,546 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 183,924 shares during the same period.