Redburn slashes price target on Sabre Corporation [SABR] – find out why.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.95 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Oman Air signs renewed Passenger Service System and distribution agreement to drive retailing and digital transformation.

Omani flagship carrier will continue to use SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) to manage core operations and drive growth.

Airline will continue to offer its content through Sabre’s extensive global travel marketplace.

Sabre Corporation represents 326.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.96 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $5.91 to $6.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 8656024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,048 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,039,783, which is approximately 28.908% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,934,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.01 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $133.7 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,709,123 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 49,425,853 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 244,030,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,165,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,209,252 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 30,551,924 shares during the same period.