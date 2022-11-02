Raymond James slashes price target on MetLife Inc. [MET] – find out why.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 1.00% or 0.73 points to close at $73.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3797374 shares. The company report on October 24, 2022 that MetLife Recognized as One of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 15th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

“From the beginning of our adoption journey, MetLife supported me in my commitment to grow our family,” said Marcus Munyon, senior business architect, MetLife. “The adoption benefit combined with the leave policy and the flexibility in the workplace told me that MetLife saw me as a whole person and celebrated my growing family as much as I did.”.

The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 10.95% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, MET reached to a volume of 3797374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.85, while it was recorded at 72.46 for the last single week of trading, and 65.99 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $43,194 million, or 75.10% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.21 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

577 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 27,943,420 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 43,332,544 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 512,906,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,182,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,963,646 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,596,888 shares during the same period.