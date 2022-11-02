Raymond James lifts Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $74.025 during the day while it closed the day at $73.94. The company report on October 25, 2022 that CONTINENTAL RESOURCES TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the “Company”) plans to announce third quarter 2022 results and file the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also plans to publish a third quarter 2022 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company does not intend to host a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2022 results.

Continental Resources Inc. stock has also gained 0.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLR stock has inclined by 10.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.35% and gained 65.19% year-on date.

The market cap for CLR stock reached $26.82 billion, with 357.57 million shares outstanding and 57.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 4995097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $74.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $67 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLR shares from 76 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLR stock trade performance evaluation

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.25, while it was recorded at 73.93 for the last single week of trading, and 63.87 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 27.95%.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,457 million, or 12.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 7,103,892, which is approximately -1.815% of the company’s market cap and around 43.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,524,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.46 million in CLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $209.63 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly 509.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 10,951,516 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 9,057,988 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 26,749,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,758,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,465,743 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,019 shares during the same period.