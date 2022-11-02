Prologis Inc. [PLD] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -1.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $108.55. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Supply Chain 2.0 Will be Greener and Driven by Data, Say Industry Leaders.

Energy and Supply Chain Leaders Gathered for Prologis’ GROUNDBREAKERS 2022 in NYC.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today hosted its annual GROUNDBREAKERS thought leadership forum featuring leaders in global commerce, energy, logistics and supply chain transformation at The Shed in New York’s Hudson Yards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4599503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $98.47 billion, with 923.25 million shares outstanding and 920.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4599503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $136.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $137 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 85.54.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.49, while it was recorded at 110.63 for the last single week of trading, and 133.57 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $95,307 million, or 78.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,984,954, which is approximately -0.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,656,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.95 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

676 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 49,156,339 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 39,422,639 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 789,423,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,002,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,633,618 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,589,622 shares during the same period.