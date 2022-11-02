PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] is -43.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] closed the trading session at $14.82 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.04, while the highest price level was $14.87.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.48 percent and weekly performance of 2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 4058941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.84 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 22.12%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,491 million, or 51.90% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,359,458, which is approximately 20.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,721,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.63 million in PAGS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $205.27 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -55.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 35,143,301 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 48,551,034 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 84,369,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,063,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,671,312 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,862,315 shares during the same period.