Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] – find out why.

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.85%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that New Cardinal Health research highlights rheumatologists’ increasing confidence in biosimilars.

Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its third edition of Rheumatology Insights, a research report based on surveys with more than 100 rheumatologists nationwide that focuses on key trends impacting one of the fastest-growing areas of specialty medicine.

The research revealed that rheumatologists are both more familiar with biosimilars and more comfortable prescribing them than they were in 2020, just in time for a wave of new biosimilars anticipated to hit the market in 2023. Biosimilars are medications that are highly similar to Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biologics, the fastest growing class of drugs in the U.S. They provide the same treatment benefits as their original biologics, called reference products, but are offered at lower costs and therefore expected to deliver meaningful cost savings to the healthcare system.

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock rose by 58.75%. The one-year Cardinal Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.02. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.42 billion, with 273.00 million shares outstanding and 260.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 7829879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $70.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $68, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.53, while it was recorded at 75.40 for the last single week of trading, and 59.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,056 million, or 92.90% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,604,357, which is approximately -0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,783,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.55 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -6.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 24,740,506 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 20,894,160 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 192,258,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,893,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,554 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,112 shares during the same period.