Mizuho lifts Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.77%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Honda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) partner. As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide.

Millennial and Gen Z consumers purchase the majority of new and used cars in the U.S. Upstart Auto Retail helps Honda dealers provide the fast, transparent, and convenient car buying experience that most consumers now expect. From building and pricing, all the way through to F&I and signatures, Upstart Auto Retail’s easy integrated workflow gives Honda customers a consistent omnichannel purchasing journey that serves them when, where, and how they want to interact.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock dropped by -93.57%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.21. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 83.83 million shares outstanding and 69.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 6002764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $24.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $32 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $14, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.76, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 59.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $826 million, or 46.00% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.8 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $88.6 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,321,640 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 11,554,949 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 16,376,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,253,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,827 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,352 shares during the same period.