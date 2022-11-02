Mizuho lifts Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.85 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:30 A.M. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate in the call using the following details:.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also loss -1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has declined by -37.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.17% and lost -62.64% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $351.37 million, with 215.86 million shares outstanding and 213.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 4002892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0192, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6019 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144 million, or 39.60% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,617,946, which is approximately 5.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,777,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.42 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.41 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 4.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 9,570,629 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 9,239,967 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 66,058,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,869,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,266 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,236,777 shares during the same period.