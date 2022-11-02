Market cap of Toast Inc. [TOST] reaches 11.26B – now what?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

A sum of 4608029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.57M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $23.00 and dropped to a low of $21.76 until finishing in the latest session at $22.01.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.16. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 32.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,181 million, or 74.20% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.19 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $347.49 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 85,716,780 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 18,700,527 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 130,970,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,387,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,734,623 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,021,410 shares during the same period.