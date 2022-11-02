Market cap of NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP] reaches 15.78M – now what?

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NASDAQ: NLSP] traded at a high on 11/01/22, posting a 41.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.74. The company report on October 5, 2022 that NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Intends to Request Hearing.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) (“NLS” or the “Company”), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that on September 29, 2022, it received a determination letter (the “Letter”) from the staff (the “Staff”) of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination that, unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), the Company’s securities would be subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to the Company’s failure to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel. The hearing request will stay any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. In that regard, pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Panel has the discretion to grant the Company an extension through March 28, 2023.

At the hearing, the Company intends to present a plan to achieve compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements and to request that the Panel allow the Company additional time to regain such compliance. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for an extension or that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16998245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NLS Pharmaceutics AG stands at 35.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.55%.

The market cap for NLSP stock reached $15.78 million, with 15.89 million shares outstanding and 15.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.64K shares, NLSP reached a trading volume of 16998245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSP shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.97. With this latest performance, NLSP shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6673, while it was recorded at 0.5730 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8013 for the last 200 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.70% of NLSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,216,411, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.28% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in NLSP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in NLSP stock with ownership of nearly 44.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NASDAQ:NLSP] by around 1,221,081 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,997 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,411 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,297 shares during the same period.