Market cap of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] reaches 6.60B – now what?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] gained 0.58% or 0.18 points to close at $31.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5359636 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Completes Internal Investigation.

Announces Restatements of Third Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financials.

It opened the trading session at $27.58, the shares rose to $31.08 and dropped to $27.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XRAY points out that the company has recorded -23.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 5359636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $41.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.83, while it was recorded at 30.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.31 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $6,477 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,451,261, which is approximately 5.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,435,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.49 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $395.52 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 9.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 30,431,211 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 31,010,508 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 147,502,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,943,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,297,076 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 22,272,396 shares during the same period.