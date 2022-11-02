Market cap of Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] reaches 38.11B – now what?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] traded at a high on 11/01/22, posting a 5.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $127.71. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Arista continues to outpace our networking peers with record revenue in Q3 2022,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Clearly, we are entering the next phase of Arista’s evolution in products, customer intimacy and new market expansion.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5264967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arista Networks Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for ANET stock reached $38.11 billion, with 306.75 million shares outstanding and 232.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 5264967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $142.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $185 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 51.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.39. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.76, while it was recorded at 119.63 for the last single week of trading, and 115.80 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.16%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $25,167 million, or 66.50% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,736,881, which is approximately 1.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,699,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in ANET stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.35 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 12.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 14,617,425 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 14,271,354 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 168,171,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,060,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,207 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,686,146 shares during the same period.