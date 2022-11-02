Market cap of Aramark [ARMK] reaches 9.11B – now what?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.34 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Aramark Sports + Entertainment Prepares For “Win-Win” as Astros and Phillies Advance To 2022 MLB World Series Presented by Capital One.

Aramark to Deliver a World-Class Hospitality Experience in Houston and Philadelphia.

Culinary Leaders Hit the Road to Serve Hometown-Inspired Dishes at Opposing Teams’ Stadiums.

Aramark stock is now -1.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARMK Stock saw the intraday high of $37.06 and lowest of $36.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.95, which means current price is +26.44% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 6891501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ARMK stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ARMK shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.79 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.03 and a Gross Margin at +3.05. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.71. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 32.70%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]

There are presently around $9,790 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,456,001, which is approximately 1.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,788,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.45 million in ARMK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $695.88 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 16.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 21,069,284 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 11,297,449 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 237,034,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,401,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,429,266 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,429,531 shares during the same period.