Market Analysts see Stryker Corporation [SYK] falling to $220. Time to buy?

Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] loss -3.99% on the last trading session, reaching $220.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Stryker reports third quarter 2022 operating results.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported operating results for the third quarter of 2022:.

Stryker Corporation represents 378.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.92 billion with the latest information. SYK stock price has been found in the range of $212.00 to $221.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SYK reached a trading volume of 4289917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corporation [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $238.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Stryker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Stryker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SYK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corporation is set at 6.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 77.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corporation [SYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Stryker Corporation [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.59, while it was recorded at 227.09 for the last single week of trading, and 230.77 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stryker Corporation [SYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +62.60. Stryker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.78.

Stryker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corporation go to 7.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stryker Corporation [SYK]

There are presently around $64,138 million, or 78.60% of SYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,373,017, which is approximately 1.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,423,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.16 billion in SYK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.38 billion in SYK stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stryker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 737 institutional holders increased their position in Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK] by around 14,859,287 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 11,820,880 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 264,737,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,418,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYK stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,286,121 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 752,455 shares during the same period.