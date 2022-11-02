Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] falling to $60. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 11/01/22, posting a 1.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.90. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Match Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7475158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.73%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $12.39 billion, with 285.13 million shares outstanding and 281.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 7475158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $74.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock. On August 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 145 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 43.71 for the last single week of trading, and 78.18 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $11,848 million, or 99.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,209,752, which is approximately 16.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,601,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $713.31 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 5.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,065,468 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 25,665,798 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 215,143,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,875,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,856,450 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 13,300,126 shares during the same period.