Market Analysts see Atlas Corp. [ATCO] falling to $14.45. Time to buy?

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on November 1, 2022 that ATLAS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Continuing to optimize business by increasing contract duration, delivering on newbuild program and maintaining robust liquidity.

Atlas Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATCO) announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 40702269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Atlas Corp. shares reached a high of $15.29 and dropped to a low of $15.235 until finishing in the latest session at $15.27.

The one-year ATCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.26. The average equity rating for ATCO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

ATCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, ATCO shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlas Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Corp. [ATCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +57.11. Atlas Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ATCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 21.00%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,529 million, or 61.40% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 125,081,134, which is approximately 25.034% of the company’s market cap and around 25.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 11,528,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.04 million in ATCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $43.22 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly -10.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 29,286,709 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,891,569 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 132,462,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,640,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 776,241 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,039 shares during the same period.