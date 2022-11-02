Market Analysts see Aravive Inc. [ARAV] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ: ARAV] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.85. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Aravive Announces Approximately $41.5 Million Private Placement Financing.

Priced At-The-Market with Substantial Participation from both New Life Sciences Specialist Investors as well as Large Existing Investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.92 percent and weekly performance of 83.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 117.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 97.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 215.50K shares, ARAV reached to a volume of 15635559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aravive Inc. [ARAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAV shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aravive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Aravive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

ARAV stock trade performance evaluation

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.87. With this latest performance, ARAV shares gained by 117.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.90 for Aravive Inc. [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8623, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3235 for the last 200 days.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aravive Inc. [ARAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -546.21 and a Gross Margin at +86.91. Aravive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -526.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.79.

Aravive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 18.30% of ARAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAV stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,316,129, which is approximately 40.766% of the company’s market cap and around 41.51% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,311,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in ARAV stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.62 million in ARAV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aravive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ:ARAV] by around 614,882 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 358,379 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,566,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,540,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,779 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 96,556 shares during the same period.