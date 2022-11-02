Loop Capital slashes price target on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] – find out why.

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.29 during the day while it closed the day at $3.26. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Community Health Systems to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Global Healthcare Conference held November 7 – 10, 2022, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The investor presentation will begin at 12:25 p.m. Central Time, 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock has also gained 53.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has declined by -6.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.82% and lost -75.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $420.34 million, with 129.14 million shares outstanding and 125.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3913915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.77. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 46.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -5.75%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $387 million, or 89.80% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,950,143, which is approximately 2.759% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,473,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.89 million in CYH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $27.72 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -19.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 25,543,473 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 14,788,336 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 78,419,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,751,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,731 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,188,665 shares during the same period.