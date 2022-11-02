Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Is Currently 8.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] closed the trading session at $52.58 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.24, while the highest price level was $54.36. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

• Record quarterly revenue with growth of 31% compared to Q3 2021 and 7% compared to Q2 2022.

• Gross Margin expands to 68.8% / 69.5% for Q3 2022 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 62.8% / 63.6%, respectively, for Q3 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, LSCC reached to a volume of 3925081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $72.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $95, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.55, while it was recorded at 50.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.79 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $6,957 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,102,599, which is approximately -20.952% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,345,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.7 million in LSCC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $626.2 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 33.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 15,830,473 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 16,302,265 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 100,176,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,309,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,949,023 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 986,716 shares during the same period.