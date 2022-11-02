JMP Securities slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.70 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Increased Dividend by 8.3% — Announced Acquisition of Rocky Gap Casino Resort — Expanded Partnership with Great Wolf Resorts — Updates Guidance for Full Year 2022 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted common share basis unless otherwise stated.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 8.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $32.77 and lowest of $32.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.69, which means current price is +24.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5314519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.36.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 31.70 for the last single week of trading, and 30.33 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $33,494 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.61 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 205,116,378 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 146,488,443 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 672,683,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,287,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,528,011 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 56,793,955 shares during the same period.