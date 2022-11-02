Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Stock trading around $94.02 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] loss -1.62% or -1.55 points to close at $94.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5011282 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that BondWave’s Fixed Income Engine Integrates with ICE Bonds.

Effi Markets provides access to indicative liquidity by enabling users to view, filter and select current bids and offers, add them to a proposal and communicate relevant trade ideas. The integration will allow BondWave users to filter the market data and stage orders for submission to an ICE Bonds’ platform from the Effi Markets page.

It opened the trading session at $96.50, the shares rose to $96.69 and dropped to $93.895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICE points out that the company has recorded -17.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 5011282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $126.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.21, while it was recorded at 95.16 for the last single week of trading, and 108.88 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $46,712 million, or 92.60% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,617,005, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,470,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.24 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -7.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 43,686,615 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 36,233,432 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 416,907,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,827,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,480,020 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,322,639 shares during the same period.