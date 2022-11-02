Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $24.60 million, down -81.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] loss -3.23% or -0.02 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 6540683 shares. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

It opened the trading session at $0.4082, the shares rose to $0.415 and dropped to $0.386, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMPP points out that the company has recorded -56.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.77M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 6540683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for IMPP stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.34% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3693, while it was recorded at 0.4066 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8894 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.80% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $68000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,196,888 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,052,037 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 313,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,935,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,255 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 972,973 shares during the same period.