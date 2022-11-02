Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell -3.17% so far this year. What now?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] surged by $6.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $74.67 during the day while it closed the day at $74.13. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Hologic Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

– Revenue of $953 Million, GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.47, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.82 All Exceed Expectations –.

– Global Organic Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Grows 17% in Constant Currency, ex-COVID-19 –.

Hologic Inc. stock has also gained 13.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOLX stock has inclined by 2.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.37% and lost -3.17% year-on date.

The market cap for HOLX stock reached $18.30 billion, with 250.76 million shares outstanding and 247.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 4198652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $76.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $75, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

HOLX stock trade performance evaluation

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.52. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.91, while it was recorded at 68.25 for the last single week of trading, and 71.03 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.64. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $279,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 1.70%.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,042 million, or 98.90% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,684,838, which is approximately -19.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,322,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 5.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 28,617,054 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 19,524,917 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 195,237,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,379,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,935 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,045,310 shares during the same period.