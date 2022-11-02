Guggenheim lifts Incyte Corporation [INCY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] closed the trading session at $76.95 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.39, while the highest price level was $81.00. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Incyte Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs.

– Total net product revenues grew to $713 million (+20% Y/Y) as a result of strong Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) cream net product revenues.

– Jakafi net product revenues of $620 million in Q3’22 (+13% Y/Y); raising the bottom end of full year guidance to a new range of $2.38 to $2.40 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.84 percent and weekly performance of 6.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, INCY reached to a volume of 4135863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $85.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $90 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on INCY stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INCY shares from 60 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

INCY stock trade performance evaluation

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, INCY shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.95, while it was recorded at 74.47 for the last single week of trading, and 73.83 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Incyte Corporation [INCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 10.00%.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,396 million, or 97.90% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 36,154,117, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,989,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in INCY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.54 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly 11.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 19,148,767 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 13,299,725 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 180,630,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,079,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,343,960 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,945 shares during the same period.