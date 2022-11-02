Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Revenue clocked in at $3.82 billion, down -21.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] loss -1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $56.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Fortinet Further Extends the Convergence of Networking and Security to Remote Users with Enhancements to its Single-Vendor SASE Solution.

FortiSASE is the only offering to integrate cloud-delivered SD-WAN connectivity with cloud-delivered security (SSE) to enable the industry’s most flexible secure private access.

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO“Fortinet delivers the most integrated single-vendor SASE solution available, uniquely converging best-of-breed networking and best-of-breed security that are unified by a single operating system. The latest cloud-delivered enhancements to FortiSASE further strengthen our ability to enable consistent security and user experience no matter where users and applications are distributed.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 4761523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $70.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $66 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTNT stock

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.30, while it was recorded at 56.44 for the last single week of trading, and 57.64 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 23.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $30,381 million, or 70.40% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,375,293, which is approximately -0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 52,995,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.98 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -8.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

426 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 44,697,183 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 43,105,427 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 450,673,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,476,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,784,132 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,356,879 shares during the same period.