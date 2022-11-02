For Phillips 66 [PSX], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] surged by $3.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $109.98 during the day while it closed the day at $107.38. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Phillips 66 Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reported third-quarter earnings of $5.4 billion or $11.16 per share; adjusted earnings of $3.1 billion or $6.46 per share.

Phillips 66 stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSX stock has inclined by 25.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.27% and gained 48.19% year-on date.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $51.34 billion, with 483.09 million shares outstanding and 478.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 5807807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $112.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 26.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.31, while it was recorded at 104.34 for the last single week of trading, and 88.55 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 6.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,703 million, or 73.70% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,677,981, which is approximately 8.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,755,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 31,613,766 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 18,585,160 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 300,921,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,120,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,757 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,700,170 shares during the same period.