Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.34 billion, down -74.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.40. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Farfetch to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call, along with the company’s earnings press release, can be accessed at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

Farfetch Limited stock has also gained 1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTCH stock has declined by -9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.53% and lost -74.87% year-on date.

The market cap for FTCH stock reached $3.15 billion, with 382.81 million shares outstanding and 327.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 5461831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $14.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

FTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, FTCH shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,570 million, or 93.30% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,398,121, which is approximately 33.22% of the company’s market cap and around 2.05% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 37,174,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.27 million in FTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $178.74 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 42.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 72,893,247 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 71,039,551 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 162,033,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,966,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,216,766 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 38,682,092 shares during the same period.