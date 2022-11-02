F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on October 20, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on F.N.B. Corporation’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PRE). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022.

About F.N.B. CorporationF.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

A sum of 4632629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. F.N.B. Corporation shares reached a high of $14.53 and dropped to a low of $14.35 until finishing in the latest session at $14.40.

The one-year FNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.81. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.63 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,899 million, or 77.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,262,704, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,315,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.94 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $390.03 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly -7.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,289,738 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 13,864,034 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 239,608,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,762,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,964,450 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,836,836 shares during the same period.