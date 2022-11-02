Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -7.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.13. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Express, Inc. to Participate in the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.express.com/investor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4254027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Express Inc. stands at 10.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.95%.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $75.39 million, with 68.15 million shares outstanding and 65.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 4254027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Express Inc. [EXPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

How has EXPR stock performed recently?

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3256, while it was recorded at 1.2440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5896 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $41 million, or 56.10% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 5,085,263, which is approximately 26.901% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,088,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.55 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 13,982,059 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 13,865,511 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,759,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,606,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,705,617 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,651,166 shares during the same period.