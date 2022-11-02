Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is -0.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $38.92 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that A ‘Blue-CHP’ Initiative To Help Accelerate Energy Transition.

Just about every office or institutional space in North America requires power, heat and hot water. Think of an airport, or an industrial facility, a hospital or school. Think of Winnipeg in winter. Think of Houston in summer. That’s an awful lot of energy.

Enbridge Inc. represents 2.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.86 billion with the latest information. ENB stock price has been found in the range of $38.88 to $39.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 8027255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.57, while it was recorded at 38.92 for the last single week of trading, and 42.73 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $39,386 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 157,837,492, which is approximately 2.281% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,859,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.72 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -10.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 54,255,498 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 45,397,914 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 912,317,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,011,970,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,255,432 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,541,492 shares during the same period.