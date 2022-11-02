Credit Suisse slashes price target on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] – find out why.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $49.47 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that KKR Completes Sale of Minnesota Rubber and Plastics.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has completed the previously announced sale of Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (“MRP” or “the Company”), a leading provider of materials science-based elastomer and thermoplastic solutions, to Trelleborg Group (“Trelleborg”), a leader in engineered polymer solutions.

All of MRP’s more than 1,450 employees across six countries and four U.S. states, including hourly manufacturing production, technical and administrative employees, are receiving substantial cash payouts in connection with the closing as a result of the employee ownership plan implemented by KKR in 2018. Payments vary based on tenure and employment status, with employees who joined MRP in late 2018 and 2019 receiving payouts on average equivalent to over 12 months of annual income and longer-tenured employees receiving up to twice as much.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4136299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $62.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.72, while it was recorded at 48.89 for the last single week of trading, and 53.50 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 4.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $22,620 million, or 55.20% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,461,425, which is approximately 5.412% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,872,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.54 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 42,734,478 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 32,711,854 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 381,806,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,252,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,469,074 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 4,697,404 shares during the same period.