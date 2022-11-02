Clarivate Plc [CLVT] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $20

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] gained 1.06% or 0.11 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5956244 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Clarivate Successfully Completes Divestiture of MarkMonitor to Newfold Digital.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation today announced that it has successfully completed the divestiture of MarkMonitor™, an industry-leading enterprise-level provider of domain management solutions, to Newfold Digital (“Newfold”), a leading web and commerce technology provider backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and Siris Capital Group, LLC (“Siris”). Previously, Clarivate announced on September 12, 2022, its intent to divest MarkMonitor to Newfold.

Divesting MarkMonitor helps Clarivate focus on investing in its core intellectual property portfolio, including IP lifecycle management and IP intelligence. Clarivate expects to use the net cash proceeds it receives from the $302.5 million sale price, $10.6 million of which is expected to be received after completing deferred closings in certain foreign jurisdictions, to reduce its outstanding debt.

It opened the trading session at $10.55, the shares rose to $10.64 and dropped to $10.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLVT points out that the company has recorded -30.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, CLVT reached to a volume of 5956244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 85.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CLVT stock

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $5,869 million, or 99.70% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 46,298,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.36 million in CLVT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $322.44 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 54,917,499 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 58,284,530 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 448,928,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,130,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,877,225 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,803,404 shares during the same period.