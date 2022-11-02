Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $44

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -1.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.44. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Bounces Back in Q3.

The national Citizens Business Conditions Index™ (CBCI) rose to 56.1 in the third quarter, regaining momentum after a drop in second quarter economic sentiment prompted by inflation concerns. This quarter’s score extends the index’s streak to eight straight quarters above 50, indicating continued growth conditions for businesses.

Job strength was a key factor in the Index’s rebound, as the employment market withstood the dual headwinds of continued inflation and aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Inflation continued at higher-than-expected levels through the quarter, prompting two 75 basis point rate increases from the Federal Reserve and boosting expectations for additional rate hikes. The Treasury market continued to signal a potential slowdown on the horizon, as yields on two-year Treasuries stayed higher than yields on 10-year Treasuries, known as an inverted yield curve. Though the outlook for 2023 remains uncertain, the economy continues to show momentum for now.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5974049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $19.58 billion, with 495.65 million shares outstanding and 493.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5974049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $44.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $48 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 64 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.79, while it was recorded at 40.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.05%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $17,959 million, or 91.70% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,265,654, which is approximately 1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,644,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 12.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 27,990,322 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 45,184,279 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 370,927,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,101,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,070 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 7,547,603 shares during the same period.