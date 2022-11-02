Citigroup slashes price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] – find out why.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $45.76 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS – SOLID PRODUCTION AND COST PERFORMANCE; GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2022; COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION DECLARED AT AMARUQ UNDERGROUND; CONTINUED PROGRESS AT KEY DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION PROJECTS.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 456.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.73 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $45.045 to $45.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 4040864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 514.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.46, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading, and 49.89 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -8.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $12,249 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,328,727, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,466,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $799.27 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $708.85 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,914,056 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 18,128,852 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 220,629,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,672,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,020 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,394,984 shares during the same period.