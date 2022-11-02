ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Stock trading around $29.63 per share: What’s Next?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.11%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that ChampionX Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $1.0 billion, increased 25% year-over-year, and 10% sequentially.

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $23.1 million, decreased 59% year-over-year, and 16% sequentially.

Over the last 12 months, CHX stock rose by 9.78%. The one-year ChampionX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.49. The average equity rating for CHX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.88 billion, with 201.42 million shares outstanding and 197.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, CHX stock reached a trading volume of 3765813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChampionX Corporation [CHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $30.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $22, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CHX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CHX shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHX Stock Performance Analysis:

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.11. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 41.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.62 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 28.81 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChampionX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CHX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 52.80%.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,032 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,915,267, which is approximately -2.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,140,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.76 million in CHX stocks shares; and GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $237.04 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 20.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 20,727,844 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 15,704,183 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 167,130,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,562,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,681 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,339 shares during the same period.