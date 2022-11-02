Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] fell -94.54% so far this year. What now?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] closed the trading session at $0.33 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3015, while the highest price level was $0.33. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Cazoo sells its Italian operations to Aramis Group.

As part of Cazoo Group Ltd’s (NYSE: CZOO) strategic review of its European business, Aramis Group SA (“Aramis Group”) and Cazoo Holdings Limited have reached an agreement for Aramis Group to acquire 100% of the capital and voting rights of Cazoo Trading Italy S.p.A. (“the Company”), which will be rebranded with immediate effect to brumbrum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.54 percent and weekly performance of -1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, CZOO reached to a volume of 4129881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, CZOO shares dropped by -21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4963, while it was recorded at 0.3376 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6945 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98 million, or 40.20% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with ownership of 36,826,525, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.93% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,426,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.33 million in CZOO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.05 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 11.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 49,621,225 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 40,390,772 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 206,489,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,501,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,040,976 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 11,684,357 shares during the same period.