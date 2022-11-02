Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -24.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] plunged by -$16.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $53.79 during the day while it closed the day at $49.53. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Catalent, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q1’23 net revenue of $1.02 billion, consistent with the prior-year period as reported, but increased 4% in constant currency, compared to Q1’22. Organic, constant-currency net revenue decreased by 1%, compared to Q1’22.

Catalent Inc. stock has also loss -30.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTLT stock has declined by -54.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.45% and lost -61.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CTLT stock reached $8.92 billion, with 176.00 million shares outstanding and 174.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 11721556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $121.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

CTLT stock trade performance evaluation

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.59. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -35.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.17 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.91, while it was recorded at 63.94 for the last single week of trading, and 97.78 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 11.61%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,112 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,303,561, which is approximately 9.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,044,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.29 million in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $757.49 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 13,617,933 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 9,643,298 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 160,718,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,979,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,423,658 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,234 shares during the same period.