Canoo Inc. [GOEV] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.37 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Canoo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Canoo Inc. stock is now -82.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOEV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.35, which means current price is +7.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 5737425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -25.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.54 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1521, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8523 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $65 million, or 36.30% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,684,395, which is approximately 15.112% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,874,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.79 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.54 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 90.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 11,450,936 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,945,772 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 32,805,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,201,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,906,471 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,880 shares during the same period.