Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [BFH] is -44.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BFH] price surged by 1.66 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD:ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1. Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.

A sum of 10875436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 797.01K shares. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $37.49 and dropped to a low of $36.25 until finishing in the latest session at $36.71.

The one-year BFH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.04. The average equity rating for BFH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [BFH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFH shares is $47.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.89.

BFH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [BFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.47. With this latest performance, BFH shares gained by 14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [BFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.72, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 48.64 for the last 200 days.

BFH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. go to 5.17%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [BFH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 99.10% of BFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFH stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 4,911,883, which is approximately 5.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,783,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.59 million in BFH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.21 million in BFH stock with ownership of nearly -13.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BFH] by around 10,615,039 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,385,703 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 28,757,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,758,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,498,645 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,337,425 shares during the same period.