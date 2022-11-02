BMO Capital Markets lifts Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.70 during the day while it closed the day at $23.19. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Vornado Realty Trust stock has also loss -2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNO stock has declined by -20.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.09% and lost -44.60% year-on date.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $4.34 billion, with 191.75 million shares outstanding and 176.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 8169266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $26.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $44 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87.

VNO stock trade performance evaluation

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.49, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 33.78 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.00 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,735 million, or 85.70% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,076,080, which is approximately -0.404% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.33 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.61 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 2.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 12,950,540 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 8,761,572 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 139,357,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,069,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,946,524 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,619 shares during the same period.