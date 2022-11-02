American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.26. The company report on November 1, 2022 that AEO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Nov. 22nd.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its third quarter 2022 results by press release on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s third quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4729407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $2.10 billion, with 180.19 million shares outstanding and 175.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4729407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,043 million, or 99.10% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,724,004, which is approximately -13.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,343,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.8 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $199.7 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -19.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 22,286,555 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 23,904,974 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 135,224,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,415,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,360,687 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,903,373 shares during the same period.