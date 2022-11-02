Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently 1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.70. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2022 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Executive Chairman, Dennis Mathew, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4369588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altice USA Inc. stands at 5.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.26%.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $3.05 billion, with 454.67 million shares outstanding and 203.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 4369588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $1,723 million, or 97.60% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 31,366,022, which is approximately 13.832% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.85 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $123.47 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -9.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 32,977,888 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 30,421,169 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 193,767,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,166,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,385,966 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 16,236,041 shares during the same period.