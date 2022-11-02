Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved up 2.61: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $66.81 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.36, while the highest price level was $66.88. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Aflac Incorporated Announces Third Quarter Results, Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings of $1.6 Billion, Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) today reported its third quarter results.

Total revenues were $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $1.6 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared with $888 million, or $1.32 per diluted share a year ago, reflecting a release of $695 million in deferred taxes in the third quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.42 percent and weekly performance of 7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 3874604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $62.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.20 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.09, while it was recorded at 64.27 for the last single week of trading, and 60.10 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.26%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,531 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,800,672, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -6.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 17,886,628 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 23,197,762 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 385,964,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,048,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,203 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,669 shares during the same period.