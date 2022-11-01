why The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $146.29

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -0.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $134.67 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Jenna Bush Hager Partners with Dawn® to Co-Create Children’s e-Book To Spark Conversation and Positive Change for Wildlife.

“The Wonderful World of Blue” builds on Dawn’s 40-year history of partnering to protect and care for wildlife.

Dawn®, North America’s #1 dishwashing liquid*, builds on its legacy of wildlife protection through a collaboration with journalist, author and creator of Read with Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager, on a children’s e-book, The Wonderful World of Blue, a free educational e-book designed to inspire a generation of wildlife heroes. Along with an engaging creative story, the book features expertise from Dawn’s long-standing wildlife partners, International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center, who rescue and rehabilitate birds and marine mammals daily, and work to protect wildlife populations.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now -17.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $135.67 and lowest of $134.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.35, which means current price is +10.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 8345587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $146.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $165, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.11, while it was recorded at 132.88 for the last single week of trading, and 146.77 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.79%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $208,569 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 222,373,062, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,381,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.73 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.0 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,590 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 67,735,181 shares. Additionally, 1,363 investors decreased positions by around 61,701,038 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 1,419,302,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,548,739,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,151,960 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,522 shares during the same period.