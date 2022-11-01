why Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.81

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 18.44% on the last trading session, reaching $3.79 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2022 that NIKOLA AND KEYSTATE ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE HYDROGEN SUPPLY COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT NIKOLA FUEL CELL ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis (“KeyState”), a clean hydrogen and chemicals production facility under development, are working together to create Pennsylvania’s first low-carbon hydrogen production value chain, which includes full integration of commercial carbon capture and storage. The project is intended to represent the transition to lower emissions transportation, chemicals and manufacturing. The parties are working towards a definitive agreement to expand the hydrogen supply for Nikola’s zero-emissions heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

“Nikola’s participation in the project will allow us to secure sufficient volumes of hydrogen to underpin and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trucks by unlocking new customer demand and enabling key investments in downstream hydrogen refueling infrastructure in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Nikola President, Energy, Carey Mendes. “This will be key to our supply strategy and will help develop our refueling network at scale. Additionally, the low carbon, clean hydrogen will allow us to maximize value under the Inflation Reduction Act and future downstream fuel and dispensing incentive programs.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 22140423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.47. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $476 million, or 27.90% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,718,823, which is approximately 19.39% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,907,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.87 million in NKLA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $64.58 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 9.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 20,541,765 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 10,808,313 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 94,367,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,717,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,627,430 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,954,911 shares during the same period.