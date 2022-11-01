why First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.04

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] gained 0.36% or 0.03 points to close at $8.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5805970 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that First Majestic Produces a New Record of 8.8 Million AgEq Ounces in the Third Quarter Consisting of 2.7 Million Silver Ounces and 67,072 Gold Ounces.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the third quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached a new Company record of 8.8 million silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces consisting of 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold. In the first nine months of 2022, the Company has produced 8.1 million ounces of silver and 185,355 ounces of gold for total production of 23.7 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 71% of the Company’s 2022 guidance midpoint of producing 32.6 to 34.6 million ounces. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $8.21, the shares rose to $8.48 and dropped to $8.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded -17.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, AG reached to a volume of 5805970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $689 million, or 34.85% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,980,114, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 9.75% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 11,041,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.08 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.95 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 8,760,482 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,315,079 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 63,696,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,772,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,621 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 624,868 shares during the same period.