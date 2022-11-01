why Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.42

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] traded at a high on 10/31/22, posting a 1.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.50. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD:ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1. Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 93393303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $19.37 billion, with 369.24 million shares outstanding and 357.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 93393303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]?

UBS have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10.

How has ACGL stock performed recently?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.54. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.02 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.04, while it was recorded at 52.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71.

Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 18.20%.

Insider trade positions for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

There are presently around $18,908 million, or 91.00% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 34,906,858, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,265,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $1.24 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 18,356,506 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 18,427,353 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 292,046,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,830,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,405 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,282,460 shares during the same period.