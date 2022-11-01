why Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.12

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $2.81. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Amyris and World Wildlife Fund Announce Partnership to Protect Biodiversity.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, to support WWF’s efforts to improve ocean health and reduce the impact of fishing on shark populations.

The partnership underlines and furthers Amyris’ ESG commitment as outlined in the company’s recently announced and published 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report. According to the most recent Living Planet Report in 2022, the population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have seen an alarming average drop of 69% since 1970. This loss affects human health and well-being, which is why WWF and Amyris are coming together to support and protect biodiversity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.06 percent and weekly performance of 15.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 7832422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.16. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $388 million, or 45.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,209,882, which is approximately 25.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,080,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.62 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.62 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -38.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 17,796,255 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 28,834,455 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 91,313,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,944,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,380,092 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,978,104 shares during the same period.